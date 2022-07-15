Proposal filed for Abbotsford’s tallest building, at 31 storeys

Development would be located on Garden Street across from Canadian Tire

An application has been filed for a 31-storey apartment building with commercial space on Garden Street across from Canadian Tire. If approved, it would become Abbotsford’s tallest building. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A proposal for Abbotsford’s tallest building has been filed with the city, but it’s not clear when the matter could come before council for consideration.

The application seeks to build a 31-storey mixed-use building on Garden Street across from Canadian Tire. The site is the former location of AutoMind Collision Repair.

The project requires rezoning from the service commercial zone to a new comprehensive development zone.

According to the application from David Eaton Architect Inc., the development would have 262 living units with 859 square feet of commercial space and a 473-square-foot daycare.

A city spokesperson said there is no time frame yet for when the matter will go to council as the city is still in the review process with the applicant.

Abbotsford’s current tallest building is the 26-storey Mahogany Tower on Gladwin Road near Mill Lake, which was completed in late 2018.

The project by Quantum Properties was the subject of much controversy when it came before council in 2011. Neighbours complained that it was out of place in a single-family residential neighbourhood and would block their views.

But the project was approved by a 5-4 council vote.

Applications can take months – sometimes years – to make their way through the planning process and appear before council for final sign-off. During that period, plans are frequently revised.



