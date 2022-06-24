Properties outside dike system on Fraser River in Chilliwack under flooding evacuation alert

With water flow increasing in the Fraser River, seven properties in Carey Point area at risk

An evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties outside of the City of Chilliwack’s dike system and the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated.

The Carey Point properties are in danger of flooding and residents in the area between Ballam Road and Carey Road are being contacted now by city officials.

The River Forecast Centre is predicting Fraser River flow at Hope will reach 11,445 m3/s, and the water level at the Mission Gauge will be 6.51 metres by Sunday, July 3.

As a comparison, the Fraser River flow at Hope in 2012, when there was a similar risk of flooding, was 11,700 m3/s and the water level reached 6.4m at the Mission Gauge.

RELATED: Communities across B.C. brace for potential flooding this weekend and next week

RELATED: Now is the time to prepare for potential Fraser River flooding, says FVRD

The predicted flow remains well below the City’s design dike elevations, qualifying as an approximately 1 in 20-year event. Chilliwack’s dike system is designed to protect against much larger floods (up to a 1 in 500-year event). Most properties in Chilliwack are protected by the dike system and this forecast is not cause for concern.

The City’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on current and forecasted Fraser River water levels relative to the dike system and the Mission Gauge. In addition to the EOC being activated, City staff are conducting regular dike patrols and monitoring river and weather forecasts. Staff will provide sand and sandbags directly to properties at risk of flooding.

Groundwater levels in the Fairfield Island area are expected to rise, which may cause wet basements. Residents in that area are encouraged to take steps to protect their properties, such as preparing sump pumps and moving items off the basement floor. As river levels rise, local waterways are moving faster, and residents are advised to stay back from fast moving water.

Environment Canada and the River Forecast Centre noted that there is uncertainty about the amount of rain that will occur next week and how widespread it will be. City staff will continue to monitor the weather and river forecasts and provide updates.

For more information, visit chilliwack.com/2022Freshet, or contact the City’s Freshet Information Line at 604-793-2757.