Starting on Friday (April 8), proof of vaccination will no longer be required for the Abbotsford Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Starting on Friday (April 8), proof of vaccination will no longer be required for the Abbotsford Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Proof of vaccination no longer required at Abbotsford Centre

New rules come into effect on Friday, first event with no requirements occurs on Friday

Proof of vaccination is no longer required to attend games at Abbotsford Centre.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment confirmed earlier today (April 5) that with the change in provincial health guidelines, fans and employees no longer need to show proof of vaccination to receive entrance to the building.

This applies to sports games and all events inside the building.

Mask mandates were lifted at the AC on March 11. Fans and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.

The final event to require proof of vaccination will be the Celtic Illusion modern Irish dance event on Wednesday (April 6). The Abbotsford Canucks host a game at the AC on Friday (April 8), but the proof of vaccination will be lifted on Friday at midnight so that will be the first event without the requirement.

The Canucks are also in action on Saturday (April 9). This also means events later this month such as Alice Cooper (April 16) and Celebration with ZZ Top (April 23) will also not need proof of vaccination for attendance.

The lifting of the proof of vaccination also applies to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The next event at that venue is Slipknot on April 17, followed up by a visit from comedian Dave Chappelle on April 23.

RELATED: Masks no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games

Previous story
Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for April 30
Next story
Siakam has 31 points, 13 boards as Raptors clinch playoff spot with win over Atlanta

Just Posted

The diking system on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford is among future infrastructure upgrades that are estimated to cost up to $2.3 billion. Four options are now being considered by Abbotsford council. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
Four options for future flood protection in Abbotsford range from $100M to $2.3B

(From left) Jasvinder Billing, Gurvina Mund and Balreet Binning are staff members with the South Asian Day Program for Older Adults in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
South Asian program in Abbotsford helps older adults live at home longer

The Abbotsford Slavic Gospel Church hosts a bake sale fundraiser for Ukraine on Saturday (April 9). (Submitted)
Abbotsford Slavic Gospel Church hosting Ukraine fundraiser

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
City of Abbotsford seeks artist in residence for summer pop-up events