Proof of vaccination no longer required at Abbotsford Centre

New rules come into effect on Friday, first event with no requirements occurs on Friday

Starting on Friday (April 8), proof of vaccination will no longer be required for the Abbotsford Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Proof of vaccination is no longer required to attend games at Abbotsford Centre.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment confirmed earlier today (April 5) that with the change in provincial health guidelines, fans and employees no longer need to show proof of vaccination to receive entrance to the building.

This applies to sports games and all events inside the building.

Mask mandates were lifted at the AC on March 11. Fans and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment today released the following statement regarding the updated provincial health guidelines for proof of vaccination. READ MORE 👇https://t.co/B17YrtRwqI pic.twitter.com/LW03GEplFv — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 5, 2022

The final event to require proof of vaccination will be the Celtic Illusion modern Irish dance event on Wednesday (April 6). The Abbotsford Canucks host a game at the AC on Friday (April 8), but the proof of vaccination will be lifted on Friday at midnight so that will be the first event without the requirement.

The Canucks are also in action on Saturday (April 9). This also means events later this month such as Alice Cooper (April 16) and Celebration with ZZ Top (April 23) will also not need proof of vaccination for attendance.

The lifting of the proof of vaccination also applies to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The next event at that venue is Slipknot on April 17, followed up by a visit from comedian Dave Chappelle on April 23.