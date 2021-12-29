Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

David Lindsay faces two counts of assault related to an incident on August 19

One of the Okanagan’s most notable anti-lockdown protest organizers David Lindsay is facing two counts of assault.

The charges relate to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021, where Lindsay allegedly assaulted a Paladin Security guard and an Interior Health manager. Lindsay is due in court on Dec. 31, and again on Feb. 17, 2022.

Lindsay is no stranger to the courts. He has appeared in the Kelowna Law Courts 30 times since 2005. He was declared a vexatious litigant in 2006 and has argued several strange cases, including that he is not a “person” under the Income Tax Act and should not have to file income tax returns. Speaking to Global News in 2010, Lindsay said he had appeared in court “over 300 times”.

As for his COVID-19 protests, Lindsay has been handed multiple fines worth several thousand dollars by the Kelowna RCMP. The protests often targetted Interior Health facilities and schools. He also organizes weekly protests at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

READ MORE: RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

READ MORE: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultCOVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan
Next story
COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Just Posted

Johnathan Rath is shown here during an arrest in August 2018 following a police takedown in the area of Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)
Man charged with hotel robbery and liquor-store theft in Abbotsford

Simon Avenue in Abbotsford on Dec. 30, 2021. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford has 350 kilometres of ‘first priority’ roads for snow clearing

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable in 2015 high-speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks had several spikes for Google Trends this year.
CHARTS: How popular are the Abbotsford Canucks?