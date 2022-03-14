Project Bounty Hunter results in 30 arrests over 11 days in Abbotsford

Two patrol officers lead operation to find offenders with outstanding warrants

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Project Bounty Hunter resulted in 30 arrests over 11 days in February. (Image: Abbotsford Police Department)

A project headed by two Abbotsford Police patrol officers in February resulted in 30 people being arrested and four new charges being laid.

Project Bounty Hunter took place over 11 days, and focused on locating and apprehending offenders wanted on outstanding warrants, according to a news release.

Consts. Ducharme and Chellew tracked, located and arrested 30 people wanted for offences such as breaching their conditions and for committing property, violent-crime and driving offences.

The release states that a total of 36 warrants were executed.

Staff Sgt. Marcus Senft said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is committed to holding offenders accountable and for arresting those with outstanding warrants.

“AbbyPD will not tolerate crime within our community. We are out there and will bring you before the courts should you fail to appear in court,” he said.

Anyone with information on people with outstanding warrants is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

