Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
