Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces $300-million Fiona relief fund

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accompanied by Ginette Petitpas Taylor, right, minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Sean Fraser, immigration minister, announces support for victims of post-tropical storm in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a $300-million fund to help the East Coast recover from post-tropical storm Fiona and rebuild to withstand future damage.

Speaking to reporters in Dartmouth, N.S., Trudeau said the fund will provide assistance over the next two years to help repair critical infrastructure damaged when the storm hit the region on Sept. 24, sweeping away homes, tearing off roofs and knocking out power grids.

The money will help communities and businesses in Atlantic Canada and Quebec’s Îles-de-la-Madeleine rebuild, and the fund will also go toward cleaning up fishing gear, ensuring the safety of navigation and protecting marine wildlife, he said.

The goal, Trudeau said, is to distribute the money quickly through the local offices of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, which will work with other federal agencies. Civil servants, he added, won’t wait for “all receipts to be in” before disbursing funds.

“We need to get the money to families as quickly as possible, especially with winter coming,” the prime minister said.

“We’ve gotten much better at rolling out disaster assistance, whether it’s been the historic flooding we saw in British Columbia just recently, whether it was more and increasing wildfires, whether it was heat waves … we are seeing more intense, extreme weather events because of climate change.”

The money will also go toward homeowners whose residences are being rebuilt and to those who don’t have insurance to pay for the replacement of their dwellings, Trudeau said. “We will be there to help with people who are uninsured or underinsured for the kinds of damages they’ve gone through.”

In a news release, the federal government said rebuilding efforts will ensure that infrastructure is better able to withstand future damage.

Nova Scotia Power Inc. issued a statement Tuesday saying some of its customers in northern Nova Scotia will be waiting until Sunday before they are reconnected to the electricity grid.

That will be two full weeks after the storm arrived in eastern Nova Scotia and moved on to wreak more havoc in P.E.I., southwestern Newfoundland and eastern Quebec.

Nova Scotia Power says the latest delays apply to outages in Antigonish, Pictou, Colchester and Cumberland counties, each of which were exposed to hurricane-force winds along the Northumberland Strait.

Those customers who have been told to wait until Sunday will also receive a call from Nova Scotia Power “to talk about the situation.”

As well, the privately owned utility says some customers in Cape Breton will have to wait until Thursday and Friday until they are reconnected.

At the height of the storm, more than 415,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Nova Scotia. That’s about 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power’s customers.

“We understand losing power impacts every part of your life,” Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman Lia MacDonald said in a statement.

“We also appreciate we’re heading into Thanksgiving weekend, which is typically filled with family gatherings. I want customers to know we are doing everything we can to get your power back safely and as soon as possible.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 12,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity.

RELATED: Fiona cleanup: Federal government poised to send more troops to Atlantic Canada

RELATED: Fiona fallout: Nova Scotia premier blasts cellphone companies’ lack of co-operation

Federal PoliticshurricaneJustin TrudeauSevere weather