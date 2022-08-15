PPC leader Maxime Bernier making stops in Chilliwack, Abbotsford on Tuesday

Bernier is hosting events across B.C. as part of his ‘Summer Leader’s Tour’

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier will be making appearances in Chilliwack and Abbotsford on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Bernier is making several stops across B.C. as part of his ‘Summer Leader’s Tour’ and is also hosting events in Sooke, Nanaimo, White Rock, Armstrong, Summerland, and Kelowna.

“Over the last year, support for the PPC has skyrocketed!” Bernier said in an Aug. 15 release. “We received almost one million votes across the country in the last election, but this is only the beginning. Now we need to convert these voters into volunteers and donors to continue to grow the party, and I’m here to do just that!”

The PPC received more than 800,000 votes, but no seats were won.

Bernier said he plans to critique the federal government’s new agricultural restrictions and to “warn Canadians of the dangerous consequences of these unnecessary and destructive globalist policies for Canada.”

Despite most federal health restrictions being suspended by the Trudeau government, Bernier said he will continue to publicly address a number of political issues being ignored by the current government or the ineffective opposition, such as digital identity, inflation, the continuation of the health emergency, the important C-11 censorship bill, globalization, etc.

Bernier will be in Chilliwack on Aug. 16, 2022 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Coast Hotel conference room, and in Abbotsford on Aug. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sandman Hotel & Suites Abbotsford.

Last year, Bernier was in Chilliwack during his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021, as well as in Abbotsford for a rally.

