Power outage in Abbotsford affects nearly 4,000 customers

Nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Abbotsford are without power Wednesday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the summer.
BC Hydro reports the power went out just after 4 p.m. for 3,950 customers in the Townline Hill area of west Abbotsford.
There is no reason listed yet for the outage.
At the time, it was 32C in Abbotsford, 38C with humidity.
Crews will be working to restore an outage affecting 3,950 customers in #Abbotsford. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/vGV8f0OZ1I pic.twitter.com/NI4BxDlm0T
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 27, 2022
