Outage map of Chilliwack area from BC Hydro on Aug. 18, 2023. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Chilliwack, Abbotsford

BC Hydro map has 7 Chilliwack outages, 4 in Abbotsford due to ‘transmission circuit failure’

More than 10,000 Chilliwack households, and almost 2,000 in Abbotsford saw the power go out Friday (Aug. 18) just after 3 a.m.

BC Hydro crews were on-site as of about 3:30 a.m. and power was restored to all areas by 5:15 a.m.

The BC Hydro outage map showed seven areas in Chilliwack north of the highway, and four in Abbotsford affected by a “transmission circuit failure,” as gusty winds moved in to the region overnight.

Power started returning after 4:45 a.m.

Breaking News

