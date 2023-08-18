UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Chilliwack, Abbotsford

More than 10,000 Chilliwack households, and almost 2,000 in Abbotsford saw the power go out Friday (Aug. 18) just after 3 a.m.

BC Hydro crews were on-site as of about 3:30 a.m. and power was restored to all areas by 5:15 a.m.

The BC Hydro outage map showed seven areas in Chilliwack north of the highway, and four in Abbotsford affected by a “transmission circuit failure,” as gusty winds moved in to the region overnight.

Power started returning after 4:45 a.m.

