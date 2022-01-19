Pothole reports in Abbotsford almost twice what they were from same time last year

If you think there are more potholes around Abbotsford this year than last, you’re absolutely right.

Almost twice as many pothole complaints have been reported to the city since the start of the year (up to Jan. 18) compared to the same period in 2021.

Between Jan. 1 and 18 this year, 46 service requests were made to city hall, either by phone or through the City of Abbotsford website and app.

During that same period last year, 25 pothole repair requests came in.

City spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden said the potholes are being fixed by one crew of three using hot asphalt and two crews of two using temporary cold-mix patching.

“No single road has had multiple complaints; they are varying throughout the city,” she said.

Residents can report a pothole by calling city hall or the operations yard or using the City of Abbotsford app.

Claims for pothole damage can be made by using the online form on the city website, emailing the details to claims@abbotsford.ca, mailing the information to the city or leaving a detailed voice message.

More information on how to submit a claim can be found on the city website at abbotsford.ca/city-hall/city-government/claims-against-city

Vanderheyden points out that the city does not have jurisdiction over Highway 1 or 11, including the Mission Bridge. She said those claims should be sent to the Ministry of Transportation and their respective contractors.

Potholes form when water seeps through cracks in the pavement and sits underneath the road. When the water freezes, it expands and pushes the pavement up.

As temperatures get warmer, the ice melts, leaving a void underneath the pavement. When vehicles drive over these sections, the asphalt crumbles and potholes are formed. The more vehicles that go over the weakened sections of road, the worse the pothole gets.

– with files from Jenna Hauck

