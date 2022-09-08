This medal and other artifacts from the First World War were located in the garbage at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Gwen Settle photo)

Possible First World War artifacts found in trash at Abbotsford shopping mall

Medals and a display seemingly from the First World War discovered at Sevenoaks, more info sought

Sevenoaks Shopping Centre has everything from shoes to food to cell phones and also apparently rare artifacts from the First World War.

Veteran Gwen Settle, who was recently awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion, was contacted by David Smyth at Sevenoaks because he was familiar with Settle’s military career and he had something to show her.

Smyth had found a unique item that someone had thrown out while at Sevenoaks. Settle described it to The News as a homemade wooden display of some First World War medals, plus a couple shell casings.

“These medals appear to be the 1914/15 Star, British War Medal and Victory Medal,” she said in an email. “On the back of the Star is inscribed Pte. A. Heron, CAN. A.M.C. There is also what I assume may be his service number 33842. The last number is very faint and may not be “2”. I am trying to find either a family member who would want this or a museum or such which would respect this find.”

Settle has sent emails to the Royal Canadian Legion headquarters, The Reach, Veteran Affairs, Army Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada and the Canadian Museum of History to see if anyone can help her out.

Anyone with information about the medals can contact her at gwensettle@gmail.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Gwen Settle recalls top secret seaside navy job

abbotsfordFirst World Warhistory

 

A wooden display that was found with the medals. (Gwen Settle photo)

