Police watchdog recommends charges after police dog attack

Incident happened near Kettle Crescent and 154 Street in Sullivan in 2021

A police watchdog has reported to the BC Prosecution Service for a “consideration” of charges related to a police dog incident in Surrey in 2021.

According to a bulletin posted by the Surrey-based Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, on the evening of May 29, 2021, officers from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service attempted to arrest two people near Kettle Crescent and 154 Street in Sullivan.

“While following one person down Kettle Crescent with the assistance of a police service dog, police encountered an uninvolved man who sustained a serious dog bite injury,” the IIO reported. The bite victim was treated at a local hospital.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, determined “reasonable grounds exist to believe” two officers may have committed an offence related to the use of a police service dog.

“As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charge.”

Before approving any charges, the prosecution service must be satisfied a substantial likelihood of conviction exists based on “evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest,” the bulletin noted.

The IIO investigates police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, “whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”



