Police closed 140 Street to Whalley Boulevard. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Police watchdog called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey

Victim was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night in 13900-block of 104 Avenue

A Surrey-based police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Whalley Wednesday night (April 5).

At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a suicidal individual at a motel in the 13900-block of 104 Avenue. While at the motel, staff told police about an armed robbery in progress.

Police located two suspects.“During the ensuing altercation, one officer discharged their firearm, striking one suspect,” stated Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, media relations officer with BC RCMP, in a news release Thursday. Police say the male suspect died at the scene. The second suspect was taken into custody. No one else was injured.

Police spoke with the armed robbery victim and checked on the well-being of the suicidal individual.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) has been called to investigate. The IIOBC probes all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.


Surrey

