Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department, RCMP and CP Police Service manned roadblocks at every Highway 1 westbound exit in Abbotsford on Saturday night (Dec. 3). (Photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Police set up roadblocks at Highway 1 exits in Abbotsford and catch 23 impaired drivers

Hundreds of drivers stopped as part of Light up the Highway project

A total of 23 impaired drivers were taken off the road in Abbotsford over the weekend as part of a project that included having roadblocks set up at every Highway 1 westbound exit.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the Light up the Highway project on Saturday night (Dec. 3) was conducted in partnership with the BC RCMP and the CP Police Service.

He said the 23 impaired files from Friday night to Monday morning are broken up as follows:

• one criminal impaired-driving investigation

• 11 90-day immediate roadside suspensions for failing the breathalyser

• seven three-day immediate roadside suspensions for registering a “warn” on the breathalyser

• four 24-hour suspensions

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Walker said the criminal investigation is related to a collision that involved an impaired driver whose breath sample was three times the legal limit.

As well, Walker said four prohibited drivers were taken off the road during that period, and a variety of violation tickets were issued.

He said officers checked hundreds of drivers, “with the majority of them driving responsibly.”

“Impaired driving is a big concern for the AbbyPD. Unfortunately, we continue to see many drivers get behind the wheel of their vehicles while impaired,” he said.

“We need these drivers to take this seriously before more citizens get hurt or killed. AbbyPD remains committed to conducting mobile and stationary enforcement this holiday season.”

RELATED: 11 Abbotsford Police officers honoured for impaired-driving investigations


