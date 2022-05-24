An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police incident closes commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Tweets ask travellers not to come to the airport, no further information at this time

Police are responding to a call for service at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport at this time.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
$30M pledged for Vancouver to host winter hybrid Invictus Games in 2025
Next story
17-year-old Chilliwack boy killed in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night

Just Posted

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been charged in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago

A memorial at the location of a single vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Chilliwack boy on Camp River Road ion May 22, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
17-year-old Chilliwack boy killed in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night

The Fraser River is low right now, but will soon rise with the spring freshet. And with that rise comes the annual preparations for flooding. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Now is the time to prepare for potential Fraser River flooding, says FVRD

Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)
Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training