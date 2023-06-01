Police pull unconscious woman from fast-moving Fraser River

New Westminster Police say the woman was taken to hospital and now recovering

New Westminster Police rescued an unconscious woman from the Fraser River May 30, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

New Westminster Police rescued an unconscious woman from the Fraser River Tuesday (May 30).

Around noon, police received a report that a woman could be seen from the pier in the fast-moving waters of the Fraser River. Officers boarded the New Westminster Police boat and pulled the woman from the river where they provided “life-saving first aid to the woman before BC Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived on scene.”

Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said the woman was taken to hospital and is now recovering.

Police believe the woman entered the river in New Westminster, and officers are still speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411, with reference file 23-8507.

Officers are still investigating how the woman ended up in the river, but added no foul play is suspected.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverPolice