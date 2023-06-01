New Westminster Police rescued an unconscious woman from the Fraser River May 30, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

New Westminster Police rescued an unconscious woman from the Fraser River May 30, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police pull unconscious woman from fast-moving Fraser River

New Westminster Police say the woman was taken to hospital and now recovering

New Westminster Police rescued an unconscious woman from the Fraser River Tuesday (May 30).

Around noon, police received a report that a woman could be seen from the pier in the fast-moving waters of the Fraser River. Officers boarded the New Westminster Police boat and pulled the woman from the river where they provided “life-saving first aid to the woman before BC Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived on scene.”

Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said the woman was taken to hospital and is now recovering.

Police believe the woman entered the river in New Westminster, and officers are still speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411, with reference file 23-8507.

Officers are still investigating how the woman ended up in the river, but added no foul play is suspected.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. group gets $1.1M to expand counselling services for people with eating disorders
Next story
Man dies in house fire on 12th Avenue in Mission

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork