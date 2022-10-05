The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, standing around five feet, ten inches tall with a slender build. He’s believed to be 38 years old, has short brown hair, parted to one side, was clean shaven and wore rectangular frame glasses. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police look to identify suspect following theft, assault inside Victoria store

Man stashed merchandise in bag, then assaulted employee who questioned him, police said

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect they say assaulted a store employee following a theft last week.

Employees told police that just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a man entered the business in the 1900-block of Foul Bay Road before placing merchandise in a black messenger-style bag and carrying a second piece of merchandise up to the till area.

Leaving the second piece of merchandise at the till, the man made an attempt to exit the store. When an employee confronted the man about the merchandise in his bag, he assaulted them before fleeing the store.

The employee wasn’t physically injured and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, standing around five feet, ten inches tall with a slender build. He’s believed to be 38 years old, has short brown hair, parted to one side, was clean shaven and wore rectangular frame glasses.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and distinct brown lace-up hiking boots.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information regarding the incident is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

