Police investigating suspicious death in Maple Ridge

RCMP asking for public’s help after body of 49-year-old man found

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a rural area off 224th Street in Maple Ridge on Saturday, May 27.

A Ridge Meadows RCMP press release on Thursday said the remains of 49-year-old Maple Ridge resident Robert Spinella were found in the 14300 block of 224th Street. That is at the north end of the street, near 136th Avenue.

The BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death, but the investigation has revealed the death to be suspicious in nature, say police.

They are releasing his photograph and appealing to the public for information. In particular, any information regarding the whereabouts of Spinella between May 17 and May 27 will be helpful for police.

The victim’s son Jeremy Spinella posted in social media that seeing the original mug shot police released of his father was upsetting, and misleading.

“It does not represent how he was for most of my life. He was a beautiful man,” he wrote. “No matter how mentally and physically damaged he became, he deserved better than this.

“Hopefully we can get some answers soon here as to what really happened and if anyone has any info please please please come forward.”

Spinella was known to police, but the death is not believed to be related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict, said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-463-6251.