file photo

file photo

Police investigate suspicious death in Fountain First Nation community near Lillooet

The identity of the deceased has not been released

The B.C. RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Fountains First Nation community.

On March 24, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police were called to a scene of a suspicious death in the Fountain First Nations Community near Lillooet where a man was found deceased in the front yard of a residence.

Police say there were two other individuals inside the residence at the time and all three individuals were known to each other.

Southeast District Forensic Investigation Services has examined the scene for evidence, and police are no longer at the scene. B.C. RCMP Serious Crime Unit section of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) will assist the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police with the investigation.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the murder that occurred in Lillooet last week.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson, Chris Manseau, said the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised regarding this unexpected death.

READ MORE: RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Abbotsford bridal shop wows brides with $100 dresses in final days
Next story
Science team returns from winter expedition with boatful of new info on Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Agape Bridal in Abbotsford is closing for good on March 26, 2022. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford bridal shop wows brides with $100 dresses in final days

The AHL’s Mascot Madness event has begun with 30 AHL mascots battling it out. The Abbotsford Canucks are not included as they do not have a mascot. (AHL photo)
Abbotsford Canucks not participating in Mascot Madness due to no mascot

Hailey Townsend had a small gift ready for the person who donated the 5,000th dollar to her fundraising efforts for Ukraine. (Submitted photo)
One more weekend of sales for Abbotsford girl raising funds for Ukraine

Sheldon Dries (left) and Spencer Martin celebrate a Canucks 4-1 win in San Jose on Thursday (March 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Scorching hot Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games