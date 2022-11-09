Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Police investigate after man assaulted with hammer in Abbotsford

Victim received minor injuries in early-morning incident on Nov. 4

Police in Abbotsford are investigating an incident in which a man was attacked by another man with a hammer last Friday (Nov. 4).

Sgt. Paul Walker, a media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said several calls came in just before 3 a.m. that day about an assault in the 32000 block of Mt. Waddington Ave. (just east of Clearbrook Road and between Tims Avenue and Old Yale Road).

Walker said a 37-year-old man was approached by a newer silver or dark-grey four-door hatchback being driven by a woman. He said a man got out of the car, demanded items from the victim and hit him with a hammer.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford Police release sketch of suspect in assault investigation

The victim received minor injuries, Walker said.

The assailant is described as Caucasian, with short dirty-blonde hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt, shorts and a mask.

Walker said the incident is believed to be targeted, and investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from Clearbrook Road between South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way from 2:30 to 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
