Police investigate after inmate assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Correctional Service Canada says assailants have been identified from incident on May 18

An inmate was taken to hospital last Thursday (May 18) after being assaulted at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC said in a press release issued Tuesday (May 23) that the inmate was evaluated by staff members and taken to an outside hospital for treatment. He has since returned to the medium-security prison.

CSC said the assailants have been identified and “the appropriate actions” have been taken, although they did not provide specifics.

No staff members or other inmates were injured, the press release indicates.

The CSC said the Abbotsford Police Department and Matsqui Institution are continuing to investigate.

“In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures,” the press release states.

The CSC did not provide further details, including the nature of the assault and the number of assailants involved.

