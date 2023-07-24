A bomb-sniffer dog was at the Abbotsford Law Courts on Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A bomb-sniffer dog was at the Abbotsford Law Courts on Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: Nothing found after bomb threat at Abbotsford Law Courts

Courthouse evacuated and street blocked off on Monday morning

A bomb threat was received Monday morning (July 24), resulting in the evacuation of the Abbotsford Law Courts, but police found nothing of concern on site.

The courthouse and streets in the area were reopened as of about 11:35 a.m.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said a male caller reported at about 9:15 a.m. that there were two bombs in the Abbotsford courthouse.

Stele said the phone number had a 911 prefix, which makes it impossible to trace the origin of the call, including the identity of the individual and the location from where the call originated.

He said calls of this nature must be treated as credible, and the safety of the public must come first, including the evacuation of nearby buildings.

RELATED: Bomb scare in Abbotsford causes evacuation at Chilliwack Law Courts

Trethewey Street from Simon Avenue to George Ferguson Way was closed to traffic while police and a bomb-sniffer dog thoroughly searched the inside and outside of the building. They determined that the bomb threat “was not credible,” Stele said.

The incident resulted in the Chilliwack courthouse also being evacuated for about an hour out of what police referred to as “an abundance of caution.” Police swept the building with the help of police dogs, and nothing turned up.

Earlier this month, a similar threat was made at the courthouse in Kelowna. Nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the building.

RELATED: Nothing found: Kelowna Law Court reopens after bomb threat


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPolice

 

A portion of Trethewey Street outside of the Abbotsford Law Courts was blocked off Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A portion of Trethewey Street outside of the Abbotsford Law Courts was blocked off Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Sheriffs gathered outside of the Abbotsford Law Courts on Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Sheriffs gathered outside of the Abbotsford Law Courts on Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior
Next story
Aspartame findings shouldn’t change aspartame consumption: B.C. experts

Just Posted

Keira McKenzie, 15, and MLA Dan Coulter hold toys, pyjamas and art kits that will be given to kids at BC Children’s Hospital as part of Keira’s ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, holds toy drive for BC Children’s Hospital

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)
Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

A 215-hectare wildfire is being held near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5 and was out of control for almost three weeks. /BC Wildfire Service Photo
Davis Lake wildfire near Mission being held at 215 hectares

Four Abbotsford players will be competing at the upcoming U19 Canadian Rugby Championships.
Four Abbotsford players competing at U19 Canadian Rugby Championships