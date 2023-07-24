UPDATE: Nothing found after bomb threat at Abbotsford Law Courts

A bomb-sniffer dog was at the Abbotsford Law Courts on Monday morning (July 24) after a bomb threat was received. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A bomb threat was received Monday morning (July 24), resulting in the evacuation of the Abbotsford Law Courts, but police found nothing of concern on site.

The courthouse and streets in the area were reopened as of about 11:35 a.m.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said a male caller reported at about 9:15 a.m. that there were two bombs in the Abbotsford courthouse.

Stele said the phone number had a 911 prefix, which makes it impossible to trace the origin of the call, including the identity of the individual and the location from where the call originated.

He said calls of this nature must be treated as credible, and the safety of the public must come first, including the evacuation of nearby buildings.

Trethewey Street from Simon Avenue to George Ferguson Way was closed to traffic while police and a bomb-sniffer dog thoroughly searched the inside and outside of the building. They determined that the bomb threat “was not credible,” Stele said.

The incident resulted in the Chilliwack courthouse also being evacuated for about an hour out of what police referred to as “an abundance of caution.” Police swept the building with the help of police dogs, and nothing turned up.

Earlier this month, a similar threat was made at the courthouse in Kelowna. Nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the building.

