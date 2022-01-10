Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in Abbotsford

Police were on the scene of a stabbing on Saturday (Jan. 8) at the corner of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads in Abbotsford. The victim, 41-year-old Ryan Lajeunesse, later died in hospital.

Police have identified the victim of the fatal stabbing in Abbotsford on Saturday (Jan. 8) as Ryan Lajeunesse of Abbotsford.

Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Lajeunesse, 41, was known to police.

Police responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Peardonville Park – located at the southwest corner of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads – for reports of a stabbing. They found Lajeunesse seriously injured, and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

RELATED: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Lee said IHIT has processed the scene and is working in partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), the APD forensic identification section, and the BC Coroners Service.

“This was a targeted stabbing and not random. We are piecing together what Mr. Lajeunesse was doing at the time of the incident and who he was with,” Lee said.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew of Lajeunesse’s activities. Also being requested is dashcam or CCTV footage from midnight to 3 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the 2400 block of Clearbrook Road.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeHomicide