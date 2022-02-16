Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in Abbotsford

Cody Corbett has been identified by police as the victim of the fatal stabbing Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 15) in Inspiration Park in Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday in Abbotsford as Cody Jakob Corbett, 30.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, IHIT said Corbett was known to police.

“At this time, homicide investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and not random. There is also no known connection with the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said IHIT spokesman Sgt. David Lee.

He said that Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said an officer was driving in the area of Simon Avenue and Emerson Street at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was flagged down by a passerby, who said that a person had been stabbed.

Corbett was located in Inspiration Park at the corner of Simon and Emerson in central Abbotsford, west of Gladwin Road. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police reported at about 6 p.m. that he had died.

Nobody has yet been charged with the crime.

According to the provincial court database, Corbett had prior convictions for offences such as being unlawfully at large, break-and-enter, extortion, robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Anyone with information about the homicide or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.



