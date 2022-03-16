Police helicopter aiding in search of missing Abbotsford teen

Chase Bodell, 17, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, March 15

Chase Bodell of Abbotsford has been missing since Tuesday morning (March 15).

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Police say that all attempts to locate Chase Bodell, 17, have been unsuccessful and they are concerned about his well-being.

Bodell was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at a residence in the 36100 block of Lower Sumas Mountain Road.

He has no cellphone or vehicle, and it is believed he left on foot. Police said he is an avid hiker and is known to frequent the Sumas Mountain hiking trails.

Bodell is 5’ 9”, 170 pounds, has short brown hair and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a two-tone purple-and-white hoody with “Vans” written on the chest, as pictured in the above photo.

It is also believed that he might be wearing size 10 black Nike shoes with a red Nike “swoosh” symbol.

The Air One police helicopter and search-and-rescue teams are currently helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or tex 222973 (abbypd).

