A Surrey Mountie sets up barricade tape as police investigate shooting in Whalley on Monday (March 28). Police say they have found a red Kia Optima that they believe was used in the shooting. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police find stolen red Kia Optima believed to be used in Surrey shooting

The March 28 shooting in Whalley was fourth in six days

A stolen car believed to be used in the latest of a string of shootings in Surrey has been found, police say.

A red Kia Optima suspected of being involved in a shooting Monday (March 28) in Whalley has been seized and is being processed, police said.

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team found it while conducting “proactive patrols,” police added.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the 10700-block of City Parkway. Bullet casings were found on the road, a Black Press Media freelancer reported, but police said there was “no evidence to suggest” anyone was hurt in the shooting.

It was the fourth shooting in Surrey in six days.

On March 25 around 11:30 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of 13303 Central Avenue in Whalley. Surrey RCMP said its gang enforcement team found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, “a male arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

And on March 24, there was a shooting in the 12600-block of 72 Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Police said they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

And less than 24 hours earlier, on March 23, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 15200-block of Flamingo Place in Guildford. Police found the victim in Newton.

RCMP say the three shootings that happened between March 23 to 25 appear to “targeted” and investigators are examining possible links to the drug trade and the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


