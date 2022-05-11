UPDATE: Missing Abbotsford teen found safe after being spotted with American man, 47

Tatyana Hill and Daniel Ames were seen in West Vancouver; Ames is in custody

Missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill has been found safe after being spotted in West Vancouver with American man Daniel Ames, 47.

UPDATE:

Missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill, 15, has been safely located.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) that Hill and Daniel Ames, 47, were spotted in West Vancouver by a citizen who called 911.

Ames is currently in custody while the APD continues it investigation.

“The Abbotsford Police send out a sincere thank you to the media, public and alert citizen who helped to locate Tatyana,” the APD said in a statement.

No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police believe that a missing 15-year-old Abbotsford girl could be in the company of a 47-year-old American man.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release Wednesday morning (May 11), saying the disappearance of Tatyana Hill is “entirely out of character.”

The release states they believe Hill could be in the company of Daniel Ames, a U.S. citizen travelling within the Lower Mainland.

Ames is described as five-foot-five, 181 pounds, and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police seek assistance in search for missing 15-year-old Tatyana Hill

No further details were released as of press deadline, including the circumstances that led investigators to believe that Hill could be with Ames.

Hill was last seen in the 32600 block of Rossland Place in Abbotsford at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6. She is described as five-foot-one with long blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are urging the public to immediately report any sightings of either Ames or Hill, or if they know their whereabouts, by calling 911.

Anyone information that would help investigators should be reported to the APD at 604-859-5225.



