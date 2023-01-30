Police say 22-year-old Chilliwack woman has been found

‘Pleased to confirm that the missing female has been located; she is safe and sound,’ said RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP say the 22-year-old woman from Chilliwack reported missing on Monday has been located.

“The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 22-year-old female reporting missing has been located and she is safe and sound,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of UFVRD in a release on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”

RELATED: Missing Alberta woman found safe last spring

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of ChilliwackRCMP