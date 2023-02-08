Police arrest 35-year-old suspect after man found unconscious in downtown Chilliwack

Although early in investigation the aggravated assault was believed to be ‘targeted,’ police say

A violent assault in Chilliwack’s downtown core left a 30-year-old man unconscious on Nowell Street Tuesday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the assault, and released with conditions, pending his first appearance in court, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Although it’s early days in the investigation, RCMP said the aggravated assault that left significant injuries is believed to have been “targeted.”

Several police units and emergency responders converged on the scene in the 9300-block of Nowell Street near Yale Road after 3:30 p.m. responding to an initial complaint of a weapon.

The victim of the attack was found unconscious on the ground having breathing difficulties.

“First aid was provided on-scene,” Vrolyk said, added the victim had since been released from hospital.

Social media reports said the assault on Nowell may have involved “dusters” which brass knuckles are sometimes called, which are a prohibited weapon and a criminal offence to possess.

