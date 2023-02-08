Chilliwack RCMP arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with Nowell Street assault Tuesday, Feb. 7. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

Chilliwack RCMP arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with Nowell Street assault Tuesday, Feb. 7. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

Police arrest 35-year-old suspect after man found unconscious in downtown Chilliwack

Although early in investigation the aggravated assault was believed to be ‘targeted,’ police say

A violent assault in Chilliwack’s downtown core left a 30-year-old man unconscious on Nowell Street Tuesday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the assault, and released with conditions, pending his first appearance in court, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Although it’s early days in the investigation, RCMP said the aggravated assault that left significant injuries is believed to have been “targeted.”

Several police units and emergency responders converged on the scene in the 9300-block of Nowell Street near Yale Road after 3:30 p.m. responding to an initial complaint of a weapon.

The victim of the attack was found unconscious on the ground having breathing difficulties.

“First aid was provided on-scene,” Vrolyk said, added the victim had since been released from hospital.

Social media reports said the assault on Nowell may have involved “dusters” which brass knuckles are sometimes called, which are a prohibited weapon and a criminal offence to possess.

RELATED: Charges approved against Chilliwack man

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of ChilliwackRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock deputy fire chief joins disaster-aid efforts in Turkey
Next story
Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park announces new Secret Garden mini-golf course

Just Posted

Police are hoping to identify the suspect involved in damaging communications equipment at a cell tower in Abbotsford.
Thousands of dollars in damage caused at Abbotsford cell tower, say police

The Yale Hockey Academy is now operating independently from the Abbotsford School District.
Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy now operating independently of school district

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24.
Lawyers recommend 14 years for one of two men who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford

Fishing boats lined up at the Island 22 boat launch near Chilliwack during a bar fishing demonstration in which some anglers were subsequently charged for ‘fishing for salmon during a closed time’ on Sept. 9, 2020. Five anglers were ticketed and charged, but the charges were dropped in December 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Charges against B.C. anglers who took part in Fraser River demonstration fishery dropped