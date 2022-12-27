Doug Langford of JDL Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The High Life: High Performance Homes

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, high performance homes.

What’s a high-performance home, and why does it matter to you? Doug Langford of JDL Homes looks behind the walls, enlightening listeners to the lifestyle benefits, costs, and energy savings.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Questions of B.C. road conditions surround Christmas Eve bus crash blame
Next story
PODCAST: ‘The future is now’, says science journalist Bob McDonald

Just Posted

The Abbotsford News is celebrating 100 years of publication.
Abbotsford News celebrates 100 years

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding a $10 Christmas tree pickup in Chilliwack and Abbotsford to raise money for the Salvation Army. (Fraser Valley Junk Solutions submitted)
Fraser Valley $10 Christmas tree pickup food bank fundraiser

A new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbosford opened in June, as did a new dock in the northwest portion of the park. A long-term plan for the park is now being developed. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford council approves first stage of updated long-term plan for Mill Lake

,,,
Flair Airlines loses Bo Horvat stick given to Nanaimo boy while en route to Abbotsford