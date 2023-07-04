Niky Furtado of Furtado Contracting Ltd. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Smart Kitchens, by Design

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

‘Start off with a properly designed layout that’s going to be able to last the rest of the lifespan of your home, where you’ll just want to resurface your panels or update new countertops vs having to go through a larger scale of renovation every time,’ says Niky Furtado of Furtado Contracting Ltd.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee chat explore kitchen design to improve the livability of our homes and improve the wellness of our families.

‘Space planning in the kitchen is especially important and there should be a huge focus on that. The kitchen triangle puts borders into the layout. Overall, I think you should be thinking about the working stations. You often see a galley-style kitchen, especially in small restaurants. You’ll see like essentially two benches, the cooking side and then the washing side or prep side,’ Katerina Vastardis, co-owner, Designs by KS

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

