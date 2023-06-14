The staff of the Richmond Animal Hospital, (RAPS) (Animal Planet TV Photo)

PODCAST: Richmond Animal Hospital featured in TV’s ‘Pets and Pickers’

TODAY IN B.C.: Veterinary care, Adoption Centre funded by the sale of donated items

Host Peter McCully chats with Alison Stanley, a veterinarian technician, and Karen Kamachi, the thrift store manager from RAPS, the Regional Animal Protection Society Animal Hospital in Richmond, a full service, not-for-profit veterinary clinic.

RAPS funds medical services through donations and its’ thrift stores, now the focus of a TV show, ‘Pets and Pickers’.

The staff at the Animal Hospital work tirelessly to offer low-income pet family’s access to top healthcare. To fund these treatments, RAPS has a unique solution: their thrift stores.

‘When people think not-for-profit, they think we’re a very low-cost veterinary clinic,’ says Stanley. ‘That’s not the case. We are average cost. Any owner can apply for financial assistance. We have a subsidy program, and we also have payment plan programs.’

An energetic and dedicated group of animal loving “pickers” comb through donated mystery bins containing abandoned storage locker items, all money raised goes to pay for vet care and lifesaving surgeries.

It’s a one-of-a-kind “pets and pickers” relationship with an uplifting mission: to help animals and their people.

Kamachi says that donations at the thrift store have gone up considerably since the show began airing.

‘I’ve had people from all over North America send me stuff in the mail. I have had jewelry, stamps, I’ve had money come from all over North America because they saw ‘Pets and Pickers. And our general quality of donations has gone up because now people know what we do.’

Marty Kramer – former rock and roll tour and road manager for musicians including Neil Young, The Guess Who, Burton Cummings and now is their star volunteer and journeyman picker for RAPS.

LISTEN: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian

LISTEN: Darren Lee was named the ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’

Black Press

