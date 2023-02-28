Nick Bray. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Passionate about everything Passive House, Nick Bray, shares his unlikely journey with Mike and Jennifer-Lee co-hosts of Measure Twice, Cut Once, about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom high-performance house on a 25-foot-wide peat bog in Vancouver.

‘A passive home has the potential to use up to 90% less energy than a typical house creating a huge reduction in energy bills. More importantly, the impact on improved living space for the occupants and a reduction in CO2 emissions to help tackle global warming for the environment are huge,’ says Nick Bray.

Lucila Diaz shares her expansive design solutions for the 18-foot-wide home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site
Next story
Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

Just Posted

Investigators were on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on April 26, 2021. (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Officer’s actions justified in 2021 crash involving speeding driver, says IIO

Elizabeth and Kevin Sawatzky on their wedding day. They were happy and looking forward to a long life together, but a drug overdose took all of that away. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games