Finishing details at the Burden renovation. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finishing details for real-time heritage home reno

TODAY IN BC: Following the Burden family through their real-time renovation

You will find 'Measure Twice, Cut Once' podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

The excitement is building as the Burdens peek upstairs to check on their 1912 heritage home renovation coming to life.

Colour selections, appliances and final design details are revealed, including an unexpected hiccup with trades brought in by the homeowners, who are wondering if the sub-trades will be able to meet the deadline for final inspections.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B East Vancouver renovation, and to catch up with Alex Dumitru from Level One Construction and Cara from Triple Dot Design Studio, who explains her strategies to help bring the project together.

“Ninety-five per cent of scenarios you never want the homeowner choosing trades,” said Dumitru. “It just muddies the water and it becomes a problem if somebody screws up – determining who’s liable can create a messy situation.”

