Darren Lee, Elvis Tribute artist. (File photo)

PODCAST: Darren Lee was named the ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’

TODAY IN B.C.: Performed in long running shows in Las Vegas and Maui

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with Darren Lee of Langley who has won numerous awards for his tribute performances, including the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” award at the prestigious Elvis Presley Enterprises competition in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lee had a successful run in Las Vegas performing nine shows a week for 11 years as a star in the American Superstars Show, as well as a show in Maui for 4 years.

McCully asked Lee about his resemblance to Elvis, and asked if he gets strange looks now and again when out at the grocery store.

‘I have a normal job where I drive a truck for a restaurant supply company. If a restaurant needs a stove or an oven or napkins or dishes or whatever, I deliver it. There are days where I will have a show that night, and so I’ll go to work fully on – hair and makeup and everything and it’s, Hey it’s Elvis! Another day they’ll see me with a hat on my head, not shaving for a week. And then it’s, Oh my God, it’s Elvis! It goes with the territory and it’s cool.’

Lee’s tribute to Elvis is a celebration of the music and legacy of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His attention to detail is impeccable, from his signature jumpsuits to his trademark hip-shaking dance moves.

Lee’s fans rave about his energy and charisma on stage.

Robin Lee, Darren’s brother is also an Elvis tribute artist.

‘He was left-handed when he was born, but my mother turned him right-handed. When he dances, it’s the complete opposite of me. So, we’ve done a lot of shows that we call the Presley’s. It’s the two of us doing the show. We don’t say you are Jesse and I’m Elvis, but it was basically, what if Elvis’s twin brother hadn’t died at birth, would there have been two of them?’

You will find a listing of Lee’s upcoming B.C. performances here.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian

LISTEN: Who you gonna call? B.C. Ghostbusters!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Topless sunbather told to cover up and act her age by park employee at Lower Mainland lake
Next story
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923