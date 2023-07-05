PODCAST: Actor Greyston Holt has long resume of movie, TV roles

TODAY IN B.C.: New dad has been nominated for several Leo Awards

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with actor Greyston Holt, who has played a security guard on Alcatraz, a cowboy, sang with Deanna Carter, been a werewolf on Bitten, appeared in a romance movie with his wife (actor Cristina Rosato), had the gritty lead role in House of Chains and more.

Holt’s early dream was of being a musician; however, he says he enjoys working alone.

“I like not relying on other people,” he said. “And as much as I enjoy the collaborative aspect of being in a band – the creative part of it, you still have different personalities you’re relying on. And so acting is a solo endeavour. You have a team, I have my manager, my agent, but the creative part is all me.”

Holt’s work has seen him nominated for two Leo Awards in Canada and a Golden Maple Award – a Los Angeles-based award presented to Canadians who have become prominent in American entertainment. He has appeared in numerous popular television shows and films, solidifying his presence in the industry, including Night Agent a recent top-five show for Netflix.

One of his most notable roles was as Clayton Danvers in the supernatural drama series Bitten. Holt’s portrayal of Clayton, a charming and powerful werewolf, garnered him widespread recognition and a dedicated fan base. Holt said it was by far his most challenging role.

Holt’s preparation for the role took him hiking into the North Shore mountains of Vancouver with his friend’s dog.

“I went off the trail and I stripped down completely naked and just ran around the forest and howled,” he said. “And I think the dog was a little confused, to be honest. In the show it’s part of the lore. I just felt like tapping into that wild side of me.”

Holt and Rosato found themselves in a unique situation early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As no other working actors could be within six feet of each other on the set, they became the first couple to film in Canada in a movie called A Wedding to Remember, shot in Kelowna.

Holt recently became a father (daughter Sienna), saying it has been both incredible and challenging.

“I think it’s given me a new patience, a new sort of perspective on life, which is helpful for my career,” he said. “It’s a new chapter in our lives and we’re taking it on.’

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Carolyn Thomas talks Women’s Heart Health

LISTEN: Richmond Animal Hospital featured in TV’s ‘Pets and Pickers’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now