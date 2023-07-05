Greyston Holt of Salt Spring Island, B.C. (Supplied photo)

PODCAST: Actor Greyston Holt has long resume of movie, TV roles

TODAY IN B.C.: New dad has been nominated for several Leo Awards

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with actor Greyston Holt, who has played a security guard on Alcatraz, a cowboy, sang with Deanna Carter, been a werewolf on Bitten, appeared in a romance movie with his wife (actor Cristina Rosato), had the gritty lead role in House of Chains and more.

Holt’s early dream was of being a musician; however, he says he enjoys working alone.

“I like not relying on other people,” he said. “And as much as I enjoy the collaborative aspect of being in a band – the creative part of it, you still have different personalities you’re relying on. And so acting is a solo endeavour. You have a team, I have my manager, my agent, but the creative part is all me.”

Holt’s work has seen him nominated for two Leo Awards in Canada and a Golden Maple Award – a Los Angeles-based award presented to Canadians who have become prominent in American entertainment. He has appeared in numerous popular television shows and films, solidifying his presence in the industry, including Night Agent a recent top-five show for Netflix.

One of his most notable roles was as Clayton Danvers in the supernatural drama series Bitten. Holt’s portrayal of Clayton, a charming and powerful werewolf, garnered him widespread recognition and a dedicated fan base. Holt said it was by far his most challenging role.

Holt’s preparation for the role took him hiking into the North Shore mountains of Vancouver with his friend’s dog.

“I went off the trail and I stripped down completely naked and just ran around the forest and howled,” he said. “And I think the dog was a little confused, to be honest. In the show it’s part of the lore. I just felt like tapping into that wild side of me.”

Holt and Rosato found themselves in a unique situation early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As no other working actors could be within six feet of each other on the set, they became the first couple to film in Canada in a movie called A Wedding to Remember, shot in Kelowna.

Holt recently became a father (daughter Sienna), saying it has been both incredible and challenging.

“I think it’s given me a new patience, a new sort of perspective on life, which is helpful for my career,” he said. “It’s a new chapter in our lives and we’re taking it on.’

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Carolyn Thomas talks Women’s Heart Health

LISTEN: Richmond Animal Hospital featured in TV’s ‘Pets and Pickers’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian government drops ads on Facebook, as Meta promises to block news
Next story
Nothing found: Kelowna Law Courts reopens after bomb threat

Just Posted

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photo by Caroline Mostertman)
Funding approved for high-water warning system in Abbotsford

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge where this Chrysler 300 collided with three vehicles on July 8, 2023. (Sukh Mattu)
‘He looked right at me’: Langley victim tells story of head-on crash on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)
1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind was reported missing on June 29, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Chilliwack RCMP ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old man