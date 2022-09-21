Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

Vince Ditrich. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

TODAY IN B.C.: Second book ‘The Vicar’s Knickers’ released in the Tony Vicar trilogy

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Vince Ditrich spent 30 years as the drummer and later manager – of the hugely successful band Spirit of the West.

After a life of music on the road, Ditrich turned to writing, and in 2021 he released the first of three novels entitled the Liquor Vicar. The lead character Tony Vicar is from Tyee Lagoon, a fictional Vancouver Island town.

“He’s a failed musician, he always had dreams of great to grandeur, but he was not able to achieve anything. He just wasn’t sufficiently talented and he always held the dream,” said Ditrich. “So many of the guys I’ve known through the years, they still have the same hairstyle they had when they were in Grade 11. Same pants, hearts of gold and wonderful guys but they just can’t let go of that.”

The second book, The Vicar’s Knickers, is named after the pub that Tony Vicar has opened and is home to an interesting and colourful cast of characters.

The author recently signed an agreement with Sugar Skull Films and together the two are actively pursuing a broadcaster for a television series for Tony Vicar and his cast of characters.

Ditrich has not retired from the music biz completely. On this edition of Today in BC, he offers listeners of the podcast a track that he recently produced for Travis Matthews, son of Gordie Matthews, guitarist for k.d. Lang and Ian Tyson. It’s an original song, entitled ‘Diamonds’.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Jan Rabson, a voice with character and character voices

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMusicPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police are investigating a home invasion in Aldergrove on Sept. 18 and asking for any footage from around the time of the incident. (File photo)
Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove

Abbotsford’s Dave Miller took home top spot in the 55-plus slalom event at the World Waterski Championship in France on Saturday (Sept. 17). (Photo by Johnny Hayward)
Abbotsford’s David Miller wins waterski championship

Communities in the upper Fraser Valley have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Mission and Fraser Valley First Nation bands to get extreme heat funding

Harjinder Dahliwhal of the Abbotsford Trail Running Club makes his way through the Valley Vertikiller course. (Mark Wessner photo)
Valley Vertikiller set for Abbotsford trails on Oct. 8