Playground equipment at Chilliwack school closed after kids land in emergency room

Playground equipment at Chilliwack’s Central Elementary School was closed Friday morning (Aug. 5) after a Facebook poster said their children ended up in the emergency room at Chilliwack General Hospital.

“My children have burning eyes, face, mouth and elbows,” the poster wrote.

Not long after, a facilities worker from Chilliwack School District was seen cordoning off equipment with yellow caution tape. That person said there was nothing visual, but the playground would remain closed until staff could give it a thorough wipe down.

The Facebook poster indicated police have been called. In a Facebook Live video posted around 12:40 p.m., she said her kids were okay.

“The doctor said that it possibly was a topical cream that was wiped all over the park or something, and when they (kids) touched it, it started burning their skin. My one daughter’s eyes were burning so bad she couldn’t open them for over half an hour. Her legs are still burning. It was a very scary situation because we didn’t know what it was.”

