Plane crash at Pitt Meadows airport

A plane has crashed into a ditch by the runway, no injuries reported

A small airplane crashed into the ditch beside one of the runways at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A plane has crashed into a ditch at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

First responders were called to the crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, where a plane, reportedly, went off the runway into a ditch.

Airport CAO and general manager Guy Miller confirmed the crash saying the plane left the runway and is now resting in a ditch.

“Currently we have fire services on site. RCMP are on site, and it appears, at this point, there are no injuries,” he said, emphasizing his words, “at this point”.

He said there is definitely damage to the aircraft.

Miller, who was on his way to the incident when speaking to The News, didn’t know how many people were in the aircraft, but said it was a small- or light-training aircraft.

The runway appears to still be in operation.

• More to come as information becomes available.

