Pizza Hut coming soon to west Abbotsford

A new Pizza Hut location is opening soon in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

West Abbotsford is soon getting its own Pizza Hut.

Signage at the Mount Lehman Crossing complex indicates that Pizza Hut will soon be opening a new location at Unit 20, 30728 Fraser Highway.

The planned new establishment would be right behind the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the complex.

This would mark the third Pizza Hut in Abbotsford, joining a takeout-only location at 2100 Whatcom Road and a sit-down restaurant at Unit 200 32700 South Fraser Way (near West Oaks Mall).

Based on the size of the west Abbotsford location, it appears this new restaurant would be take-out or delivery only. Pizza Hut would join Pizza 64 as two establishments offering the product in the Mount Lehman Crossing complex.

Pizza Hut was founded in Wichita, Kan. in 1958 and first expanded into Canada in 1968. It is considered the world’s largest pizza chain with 18,703 locations worldwide as of 2020.

An official opening date for the new Pizza Hut has not yet been revealed.

abbotsfordFoodFood & Dining