Pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood

A police robot was used to handle a pipe bomb found in the Aberdeen area of Kamloops on July 4. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

A suspicious package found in Kamloops has been confirmed by police to be a pipe bomb.

RCMP were called to the 900-block of Greystone Crescent in the Aberdeen neighbourhood around 7:30p.m. on the evening of July 3 for reports of what looked like a homemade explosive. Police blocked off the road as a precaution, though residents were not made to evacuate.

An RCMP special explosives handling unit arrived from the Lower Mainland the following morning, and a robot was used to safely handle the package and take it away for examination and disposal.

“Earlier today, the RCMP Explosive Device Unit attended the area, examined the package, and confirmed it was indeed a pipe bomb,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP. “They were able to safely remove the device and the area has since reopened to the public.”

RCMP are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage or saw suspicious activity are asked to contact the Kamloops detachment at 250-828-3000.

“Perhaps someone was walking by and looked like they dropped a bag or another item; maybe a vehicle was parked in the area that could be related – any information available that hasn’t already been provided could be helpful in furthering the investigation,” said Evelyn.

