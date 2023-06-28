Pink-haired poodle from Chilliwack area raises money for breast cancer research

A Chilliwack-area poodle, whose hair has been dyed pink, has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research.

The dog’s name is Winter and she lives in Cultus Lake with her owner Sheila Booth. Winter has been dyed pink more than once, but this time it was to raise money for a good cause.

So far, during the month of June, Winter has raised more than $6,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation to support breast cancer research.

Poodles have hair, not fur, and she was originally dyed pink years ago – using a safe natural product specifically designed for animals – for a Netflix series she appeared in called ‘The Healing Powers of Dude.’

“She became quite a hit with everyone she met while walking around sporting this unusual tint,” said Booth. “Hundreds of people stopped us on walks throughout that summer asking for pictures. This gave us the idea to re-dye her and use her beauty and fantastic demeanour to help raise funds for breast cancer.”

For the month of June, she was dyed a soft pastel pink and has been making appearances where she can be photographed with people in the hopes of garnering donations for breast cancer research.

Most recently, she took part in the Cultus Lake Day parade on June 24 and raised nearly $1,000 that day.

Her month-long fundraising campaign ends on June 30. The goal was to raise $2,500 and she surpassed that goal after two weeks.

“We are doing this campaign in honour of those who are fighting or have fought their own battle with cancer. We hope you will join Winter’s campaign by making a donation on this site, to help Winter assist in raising funds for this worthy cause.”

To donate to pink poodle Winter’s fundraiser for breast cancer research, go to bccancerfoundation.com/winterthepinkstandardpoodle.

Winter is a purebred cream standard poodle. She wears her coat in what is called a ‘modified continental,’ which is a shorter version of the fancy coats most folks see in the big dog shows like Crufts and Westminster. Winter has achieved titles as a Canadian Champion and Canadian Grand Champion in Dog Show Conformation events and has earned her Canadian Canine Good Neighbour title.

She was also dyed pink for a new feature film (not yet released) by Buzzfeed Productions, and a commercial about to be released on TV locally.

