Mission Punj-Aab Culture Club presents cheque for $21,000 to MATH. During the cheque presentation, it was announced that Sukh Grewal donated $550,000.

PHOTOS: Vaisakhi Mela celebration nearly completes Mission’s CT scanner fundraising

Unexpected $550,000 donation made by developer Sukh Grewal

The 2022 Vaisakhi Mela celebration was capped off with a special announcement – a huge personal donation to nearly complete the fundraising for Mission’s CT scanner.

The April 8 Clarke Theatre event celebrating the start of the Punjabi New Year, hosted by the Mission Punj-Aab Culture Club, also served as a fundraiser for the CT scanner equipment for the hospital.

“Everyone is so impressed, and so happy to have received the very generous donations from the Indo-Canadian community,” said Dr. Andy Edelson, spokesperson for Mission All Together for Healthcare (MATH).

Tickets ranging from $25 to $50 brought in upwards of $20,000 (the total is still being counted), which was matched by another cheque for $21,000 from the Mission Punj-Aab Culture Club.

But a $550,000 donation from developer Sukh Grewal – the father of Geet Grewawl, the Liberal candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon in the 2021 Federal Election – surprised everyone.

The announcement was made on stage mid-way through the event, said Coun. Jag Gill. He said when he talked to organizers, they only thought the total fundraising may have been matched.

“It looked like a complete surprise,” Gill said.

The CT scanner project has already been approved by Fraser Health, but MATH still needed to raise approximately $1.3 million for its ancillary equipment, similar to what other communities have paid.

MATH had raised approximately $464,000 before the event; they are now over the million-dollars mark.

This is the second Vaisakhi Mela celebration to take place in Mission, the first being almost 10 years ago, Gill said.

The celebration was attended by Gill, Mayor Paul Horn, Coun. Ken Herar, Coun. Carol Hamilton, Mission’s MLA’s Bob D’Eith and Pam Alexis, and MP Brad Vis.

RELATED: Vaisakhi Mela 2022 celebration set for April 8 in Mission

Coun. Jag Gill donated pizza for the event, with proceeds towards the CT scanner. Bob Friesen photo.

Coun. Jag Gill donated pizza for the event, with proceeds towards the CT scanner. Bob Friesen photo.

