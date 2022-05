Veselka performing Isolation Volyn. Bob Friesen photo. Yalenka Ukrainian Dancers performing Polissian Tanetz. Bob Friesen photo. Vendors selling flowered hair pieces. Bob Friesen photo. Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers performing Volyn. Bob Friesen photo.

The Ukrainian Cultural Festival returned to Mission’s Clarke Theatre on Saturday for its 25th anniversary after a two-year absence.

The festival featured dance competitions from teams from across the province and Washington State, along with Ukrainian food and vendors.

FestivalMissionUkraine