Photos: Strong start to first day of Hope’s 2023 World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition

Porter Foltz works on his woodcarving piece. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) A crowd gathered throughout the day to view the contestants. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) Benji Waretini-Hemara working on his woodcarving piece. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) Jesse Toso looking over his log as he considers where to cut next. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) Marina Cole working on her woodworking piece. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) Hannu Yliruusi working on his woodworking piece. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

After two years of waiting, Hope’s 2023 World Class Chainsaw Carving Competition is finally here and contestants are already drawing in fans as they begin their first day of carving at Memorial Park.

All fifteen carvers were present and ready this Thursday (Aug. 17) at 8 a.m., each armed with their chainsaw and other carving tools as they began to shape their logs into stunning works of art. Until 5 p.m. today, the park will be filled with the sounds of chainsaws, the smell of gasoline and cedar, and of course the sight of wood shavings flying about.

The contestants, some who’ve come as far as California, have until Sunday (Aug. 20) to finish their woodwork pieces. Despite being the first day of the competition, the figures of wildlife, people, and even beloved cartoon characters, can already be seen as the woodcarvers bring their logs back to life.

A crowd gathered around the contestants as they worked, taking pictures, and perusing the available carvings that each woodcarver had for sale.

A small market, just before the contestants’ tents, was also set up for visitors, as well as the first food truck.

This year’s competition sees returning 2021 competition winners Levi Caya (who took first place), Marc Colp (who took second place), and Liam Tromans (who took third place).

On Friday (Aug. 18), Saturday (Aug. 19), and Sunday, visitors will also get the chance to witness the contestants go all out and show off both their skills and versatility in speed carving competitions. The speed carving takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. After each speed carving competition, the public will get the chance to take the carvings home during the silent auctions.

In addition to the sounds of chainsaws, the smell of gasoline, and shavings flying abound, people can also enjoy the Chamber Market in the Park, taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Those with little ones are also reminded that on Saturday two booths — Kids’ Outdoor Learning Centre (from noon till 2 p.m.) and the Kids’ Birdhouse Painting (from 11:15 a.m. till supplies run out) — will be available for kids to explore.

All events take place in Memorial Park, with the winners being announced on Sunday afternoon. Judges for this year are Dr. Rob Forde, Mark Madryga, and Peter Scherle.

To find out more, and to see the complete schedule for the three days, visit the Hope World Class Chainsaw Competition Facebook page.

