PHOTOS: Snow day in Abbotsford

Locals went tobogganing and strolled through a winter wonderland at Mill Lake Park

Tobogganers hit the hill at Exhibition Park on Wednesday (Nov. 30) after a snow day. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A big dump of snow in Abbotsford shut schools and gave locals the chance to explore the great outdoors.

Dozens of residents took to the hills at Exhibition Park and many others frolicked at Mill Lake Park.

Thanks to Abbotsford News readers for submitting their pics.

Tobogganers descend onto Exhibition Park on Wednesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Mill Lake Park was covered in snow on Wednesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Cherie Struthers photo)

(Keely Ellis photo)