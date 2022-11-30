PHOTOS: Snow day in Abbotsford

A big dump of snow in Abbotsford shut schools and gave locals the chance to explore the great outdoors.
Dozens of residents took to the hills at Exhibition Park and many others frolicked at Mill Lake Park.
Thanks to Abbotsford News readers for submitting their pics.
abbotsfordBreaking NewsSnowsnowstorm
Tobogganers descend onto Exhibition Park on Wednesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Mill Lake Park was covered in snow on Wednesday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
(Cherie Struthers photo)
(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
(Keely Ellis photo)
(Lee Mowbray photo)
