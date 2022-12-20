PHOTOS: See how Abbotsford coped with waking up to a fresh heap of snow

From dogs zooming in circles to cross-country skiing, Abbotsford residents make most of a snow day

When Abbotsford woke up to about 20 cm of snow on Tuesday morning, and more rapidly coming down, everyone had a choice to make.

Brave the weather, or curl up inside and wait it out.

We asked our readers to check in with us with stories and photos of how they were handling the storm and it resulted in a virtual flurry of responses. While many were happy to wait it out inside, armed with hot chocolate, movies and snacks, others had no choice but to head out into the wicked weather.

The wind was howling at up to 68 km/hr at Abbotsford International Airport this morning, and the dry snow was whipping across the roads making visibility very poor.

But for farmers in the Sumas Prairie, there is no such thing as a snow day. The Meier family sent in a series of photos of every generation of the family out working in the cold with big smiles.

People around town are playing with their dogs and children in the snow, bird watching from the comfort of their windows, and a good number of people are out shoveling driveways and walkways for their neighbours.

If you have a photo to share of your winter experience, email newsroom@abbynews.com.

Someone enjoyed their morning walk. (Submitted/Erin Peters)

Gardner Park in Abbotsford was a beautifully serene place for a photo. (Submitted/ Erin Peters)

Birds are still out looking for food, even on the coldest winter days. (Submitted/Gail Goldbaum)

A peaceful walk with the dogs on an Abbotsford street during the snowstorm. (Submitted/Jodi Lynn Smiley)

Getting to work for some people meant a big cleaning job first. (Submitted/Kayla Caplette)

This person seems to be blazing a cross-country ski trail though a yard in Abbotsford, a smart way to get around in the snow. (Submitted/Kaylie Ambury)

It’s a good idea to lift your windshield wipers before a snow or ice storm, to protect your wiper motor and your wipers themselves. (Submitted/Kenda Kilback)

This could be the deepest snow some younger children, and new residents, have ever experienced. (Submitted/Reggie Hubble)

This wreath took on a new, icy look Tuesday morning, after a blizzard blew through Abbotsford and the rest of the region. (Submitted/Lindsey Davidson)

Dairy farmers don’t get snow days, and the Meier family is one of many in Abbotsford who are working hard today and through the holidays. (Submitted/Joey Meier)