PHOTOS: More than 1,000 come out for Remembrance Day ceremony in Abbotsford

Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News) Hundreds of people came out to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Veterans Way in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

More than 1,000 people came out to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and veterans as they attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Abbotsford.

People packed Thunderbird Memorial Square at Veterans Way on Friday, Nov. 11 where they paused for a moment of silence and laid wreaths in honour of Canada’s fallen soldiers and veterans.

Photo GalleriesRemembrance DayVeterans