PHOTOS: Mission’s Stand With Ukraine Benefit Dinner raises $11,000

Mission’s Stand With Ukraine Benefit Dinner held at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on March 19 raised $11,000.
The money raised from the fundraiser was delivered to the Holy Eucharist Cathedral yesterday by Dustin Hiles, who organized the event.
“It was a really great event,” Hiles said, adding they were not expecting the turnout that showed.
A total of 90 tickets were sold and other donations added to the total raised, Hiles said. He added that community tickets were given to those who couldn’t afford the $100.
The dinner was attended by Mission and Abbotsford’s MPs, Brad Vis and Ed Fast, several city councillors, among other politicians.
All the funds will be distributed through the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for medical supplies, diapers, female hygiene products, as well as protective equipment like bullet proof vests and helmets for citizens moving through safe zones, Hiles said.
Hiles is the first candidate to announce his bid in Mission’s mayoral race, which is six months away.
